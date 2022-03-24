AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T remained flat at $$23.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,837,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,657,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

