AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T remained flat at $$23.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,691,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,657,766. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.