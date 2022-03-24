AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T remained flat at $$23.21 on Thursday. 28,837,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,657,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

