Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after buying an additional 305,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,739,000 after acquiring an additional 229,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.