Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $112.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

ATO traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 792,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,874. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $375,224,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

