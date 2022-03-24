Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as high as C$2.26. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 3,985,542 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.