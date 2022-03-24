AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 596,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,265. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 459.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

