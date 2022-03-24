Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.83

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.83 and last traded at $181.83, with a volume of 14037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

