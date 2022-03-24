Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Up 11.7%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.98 and last traded at $124.67. Approximately 7,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 335,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

