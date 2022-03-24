Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up to $44.18

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.18, but opened at $45.54. Asana shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 5,358 shares changing hands.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $35,855,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

