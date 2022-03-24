Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $215.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

