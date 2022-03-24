Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

