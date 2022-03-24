Arden Trust Co Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

NYSE GD traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $175.75 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.