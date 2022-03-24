Arden Trust Co Takes $684,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL traded down $16.67 on Thursday, hitting $278.71. 406,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.