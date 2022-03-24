Arden Trust Co Sells 448 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

APD traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

