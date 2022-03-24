Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.72. 7,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.99 and its 200-day moving average is $368.42. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

