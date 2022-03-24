Arden Trust Co Has $966,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,365,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 19,841,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,203,230. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

