Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.80. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,900. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

