Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,429 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after buying an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,760. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.