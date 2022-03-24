Arçelik Anonim Sirketi to Issue Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6264 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACKAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

