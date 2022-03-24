Arçelik Anonim Sirketi to Issue Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6264 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACKAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.