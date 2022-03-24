Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 2,832,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

