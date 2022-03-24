Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 2,832,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.47.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
