Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,906. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07.
In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
APTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
