Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAOI. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.
NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.64.
About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
