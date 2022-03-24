Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAOI. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

