Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. 12,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,281. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

