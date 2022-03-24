Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

