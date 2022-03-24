ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $38.93 million and approximately $990,966.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.