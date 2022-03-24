Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Cut to €46.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Shares of APEMY stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 8,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Aperam has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $65.15.
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
