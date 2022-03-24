Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Cut to €46.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of APEMY stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 8,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Aperam has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

