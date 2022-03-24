Antony Spring Sells 919 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) CEO Antony Spring sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $24,142.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE M traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 8,259,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,703,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Several research firms have commented on M. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

