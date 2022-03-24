Andrew J. Herning Sells 5,000 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BTRS by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 45.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.