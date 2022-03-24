Analyzing CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) and Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Celyad Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CV Sciences and Celyad Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74% Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV Sciences and Celyad Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.63 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.86 Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 3,846.47 -$19.65 million N/A N/A

Celyad Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CV Sciences and Celyad Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Celyad Oncology 1 2 1 0 2.00

CV Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 159.49%. Celyad Oncology has a consensus price target of $6.89, indicating a potential upside of 188.28%. Given Celyad Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celyad Oncology is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Summary

Celyad Oncology beats CV Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Celyad Oncology (Get Rating)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-Oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

