Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 2,491.20

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,491.20 ($32.80).

Several analysts recently commented on REL shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.43) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($34.29) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,330 ($30.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.92), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($414,951.17).

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,320 ($30.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,093,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,151. The firm has a market cap of £44.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,451 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,247.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,266.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

