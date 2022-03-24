Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) PT at $11.29

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 7,815,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,952,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83. NU has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.24.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
