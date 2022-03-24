Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Price Target at $303.43

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.55.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

