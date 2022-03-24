Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $200.33

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $72,222,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.45. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $135.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

