Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $26.57

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 246,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,166. The firm has a market cap of $846.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

