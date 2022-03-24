Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $135.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $115.29 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.