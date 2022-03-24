Analysts Offer Predictions for Sientra, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sientra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SIEN stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

