Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 target price (up previously from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.73.

TSE CCO opened at C$36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.16. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$37.98. The stock has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,024,902.44. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

