Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$17.05 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.99. The stock has a market cap of C$332.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.