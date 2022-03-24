Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 153.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 167,453 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

