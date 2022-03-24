Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,009.89. The stock had a trading volume of 796,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,010. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $891.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $939.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

