Analysts Expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.12) to GBX 2,570 ($33.83) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,066.20.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,659. Shell has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

