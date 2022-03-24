Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.
Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CSR opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -669.75%.
About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.