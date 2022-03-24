Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

CSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSR opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -669.75%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

