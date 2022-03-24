Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. 17,843,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,224,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.