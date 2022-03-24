Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post $7.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.72 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 11,277,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,130,330. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

