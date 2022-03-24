Analysts Anticipate The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. Chemours reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.88. 25,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,789. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

