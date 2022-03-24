Analysts Anticipate Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to post $164.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.63 million and the highest is $164.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $628.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $628.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $763.93 million, with estimates ranging from $761.52 million to $766.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sportradar Group.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
SRAD traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. 6,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.22.
About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
