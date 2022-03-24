Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.35. Anaergia shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Anaergia in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

