Amy Hauk Sells 2,657 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE VSCO traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,356. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
