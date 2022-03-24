Amy Hauk Sells 2,657 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,356. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.