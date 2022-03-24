American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 5%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 1,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 126,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Several analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $48,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $10,383,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,495 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,543,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

